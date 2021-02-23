CAMPUS NOTES: Lakeview Students recognized for graduation

Lakeview College of Nursing recognized students who recently received their bachelor of science in nursing degrees. They attended the college's Charleston location unless otherwise noted.

The graduates are:

Mary Jensen of Mattoon. She is a 2010 graduate of Mattoon High School and a 2015 graduate of Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Phillip Jensen of Rochester and Beth Jensen of Mattoon.

Whitney Langyher of Mattoon. She is a 2012 graduate of Mattoon High School, a 2013 graduate of Lake Land College and a 2016 graduate of Eastern Illinois University. She is the daughter of Warren Evans of Effingham and Pamela Beauvais of Mattoon. She is married to Stephen Langyher of Mattoon.

Jazmin Leal of Arcola. She is a 2012 graduate of Arcola High School, a 2015 graduate of Parkland College in Champaign, and a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She is the daughter of Jose and Alicia Leal of Arcola.

Darby McNeil of Martinsville. She is a 2015 graduate of Martinsville Jr./Sr. High School and a 2018 graduate of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. She is the daughter of Glen McNeil of Casey and Deone Higginbotham of Martinsville.