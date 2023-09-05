Jadon Nuzzo of Sullivan graduated from Monmouth College in May with a degree in exercise science. Nuzzo is the son of Jerry Nuzzo of Sullivan.

Jordan Sapp of Mattoon, Addie Smith of Altamont, and Brina Thompson of Mattoon earned dean’s list honors at McKendree University for the spring 2023 semester.

Sarah Jackson of Charleston graduated from Mississippi State University in spring 2023 with a degree in engineering.

Benjamin Hahn of Charleston received a master of physician assistant degree; and Justin Janney of Casey received a doctor of physical therapy degree at the University of Findlay’s graduation ceremony in May.

Maggie Clark of Neoga was named to the spring 2023 deans’ list and Sarah Jackson of Charleston was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Mississippi State University.

Aidan Spurgeon and Jackson Spurgeon, both of Mattoon, have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Aurora University.

Kendra Cartright of Paris was named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2023 dean’s list.

The following students have been named to the 2023 dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan: Paige McLaughlin of Sullivan, Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola, and Drew Rogers of Sullivan.

Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University.

Stormy Kara of Charleston received degrees in communications and sociology from Northern Illinois University in May.

