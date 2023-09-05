Jadon Nuzzo of Sullivan graduated from Monmouth College in May with a degree in exercise science. Nuzzo is the son of Jerry Nuzzo of Sullivan.
Jordan Sapp of Mattoon, Addie Smith of Altamont, and Brina Thompson of Mattoon earned dean’s list honors at McKendree University for the spring 2023 semester.
Sarah Jackson of Charleston graduated from Mississippi State University in spring 2023 with a degree in engineering.
Benjamin Hahn of Charleston received a master of physician assistant degree; and Justin Janney of Casey received a doctor of physical therapy degree at the University of Findlay’s graduation ceremony in May.
Maggie Clark of Neoga was named to the spring 2023 deans’ list and Sarah Jackson of Charleston was named to the spring 2023 president’s list at Mississippi State University.
Aidan Spurgeon and Jackson Spurgeon, both of Mattoon, have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Aurora University.
Kendra Cartright of Paris was named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2023 dean’s list.
The following students have been named to the 2023 dean’s list at Illinois Wesleyan: Paige McLaughlin of Sullivan, Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola, and Drew Rogers of Sullivan.
Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor roll at Wichita State University.
Stormy Kara of Charleston received degrees in communications and sociology from Northern Illinois University in May.
Mattoon-area places through the years
Young Radiator
1983: The Young Radiator plant was set to close due to a disputed union contract. Local 162 UAW and the company reached an agreement on a new three year contract at the last minute.
file photo
Oil well
1945: Baker's No. 1 Bates well, a half-mile north of present production, waiting to drill plug, is creating tense speculation over possible field extension.
file photo
New post office
1981: The postmaster has given his stamp of approval on the new post office. One problem remaining is the different alignment of post boxes which has forced new numbers on 112 customers and left 65 more with boxes that are smaller than they are used to.
file photo
Memorial District Hospital
1956: Many residents are recalling events and personalities in the 50 history-making years of the hospital as the completion of the $1,150,000 expansion project is complete.
file photo
Mattoon Mounters
1985: Class 4 state champions at Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance include: front row, from left, Krista Budde, Michelle Cisna, Stacey Brown; second row, Christi Horein, Erica Vaultonburg, Jennifer Daily, Lori Shafer, Dixie Usinger, Toni Best, Jessica Kessler; back row, Tina Barnes, Nikki Shaw, Kim Jurgens, Pennie Lane, Elizabeth Ettlebrick, Angie Tilford, Christina Ritter, Johnna Von Behrens.
file photo
Kozy Log
1983: W.D. "Pill" Fisher stands by the log house h is building for his family. Fisher became distributor for Kozy Log homes.
file photo
Illinois Central Railroad depot
1977: The once bustling waiting room rests quietly except for an occasional passenger for one of the station's four trains.
file photo
Downtown
1973: Mattoon earned a berth in the finals of the All-America Cities competition.
file photo
Downtown
1988: Mattoon was bustling in the 1950s, as this vintage photo shows. Photos are being compiled in a book by Alice Larrabee, Gail Lumpkin, Jean Johnston and Marianne Thiel.
file photo
