Area students who have received scholarships for the spring 2023 semester at Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston include the following: Beatriz Amaya of Charleston received the Russell D. Acton Memorial Nursing School Scholarship; Alyssa Brooks of Charleston and Dakota Clayton of Sullivan received the LCN Transfer Need-Based Scholarship; Davis Coffey of Ashmore and Mary Hyatt of Casey received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship; Cecilia Duong of Charleston received the Lakeview Alumni Association Scholarship; Elijah Lamb of Greenup received the LCN Transfer Merit Scholarship; and Malea Warner of Tuscola received the Chuck and Marg Young Memorial Scholarship.