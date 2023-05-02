EIU Lumpkin College of Business & Technology Dean Austin Cheney speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Illinois Small Business Developoment Center at EIU-Elevate on Wednesday at the Elevate business incubation hub in Mattoon.
Area students who have received scholarships for the spring 2023 semester at Lakeview College of Nursing in Charleston include the following: Beatriz Amaya of Charleston received the Russell D. Acton Memorial Nursing School Scholarship; Alyssa Brooks of Charleston and Dakota Clayton of Sullivan received the LCN Transfer Need-Based Scholarship; Davis Coffey of Ashmore and Mary Hyatt of Casey received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship; Cecilia Duong of Charleston received the Lakeview Alumni Association Scholarship; Elijah Lamb of Greenup received the LCN Transfer Merit Scholarship; and Malea Warner of Tuscola received the Chuck and Marg Young Memorial Scholarship.
Brooklynne Oliver of Charleston was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Oliver was initiated at Brigham Young University.
Laney Gowin and Cortland Ross, both of Casey, and Robert Rardin of Charleston have been named to the spring dean's list at the University of Illinois-Springfield.