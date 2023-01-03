 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Local students celebrate academic achievements

Ty Brachbill of Shelbyville has been admitted to the University of Illinois Springfield and awarded a $32,000 Lincoln Merit Scholarship for tuition over four years.

Keegan Rhodes of Mattoon was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's Dean's List for the 2022 fall quarter. 

Gibson Lee Moncel of Mattoon has has graduated from Quincy University. 

