Kara Kieffer of Charleston and Jeremy Cunnings of Mattoon have been named to the winter 2023 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.
Emily Dorsch of Paris has earned spring 2023 dean's list honors at Trine University.
Sara Burger of Paris, Victoria Cisney of Tuscola, Justine Kauffman of Tuscola, and Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga have earned spring 2023 dean's list honors at Olivet Nazarene University.
Shae Littleford of Charleston has been named to the spring 2023 chancellor's honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Elizabeth Allanson of Paris has been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at the University of Evansville.
D'Arcy Johnson and Grady Smitley of Charleston and Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Greenville University
Cameron Ochs of Tuscola, Faith Kinkelaar of Montrose, Erika Vandeveer of Arcola and Lexi Spidle of Mattoon have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.
Maya Caltry of Charleston, Maya Osborn of Marshall and Jake Reed of Tuscola have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at DePaw University.
Mattoon-area places through the years
Young Radiator
1983: The Young Radiator plant was set to close due to a disputed union contract. Local 162 UAW and the company reached an agreement on a new three year contract at the last minute.
file photo
Oil well
1945: Baker's No. 1 Bates well, a half-mile north of present production, waiting to drill plug, is creating tense speculation over possible field extension.
file photo
New post office
1981: The postmaster has given his stamp of approval on the new post office. One problem remaining is the different alignment of post boxes which has forced new numbers on 112 customers and left 65 more with boxes that are smaller than they are used to.
file photo
Memorial District Hospital
1956: Many residents are recalling events and personalities in the 50 history-making years of the hospital as the completion of the $1,150,000 expansion project is complete.
file photo
Mattoon Mounters
1985: Class 4 state champions at Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance include: front row, from left, Krista Budde, Michelle Cisna, Stacey Brown; second row, Christi Horein, Erica Vaultonburg, Jennifer Daily, Lori Shafer, Dixie Usinger, Toni Best, Jessica Kessler; back row, Tina Barnes, Nikki Shaw, Kim Jurgens, Pennie Lane, Elizabeth Ettlebrick, Angie Tilford, Christina Ritter, Johnna Von Behrens.
file photo
Kozy Log
1983: W.D. "Pill" Fisher stands by the log house h is building for his family. Fisher became distributor for Kozy Log homes.
file photo
Illinois Central Railroad depot
1977: The once bustling waiting room rests quietly except for an occasional passenger for one of the station's four trains.
file photo
Downtown
1973: Mattoon earned a berth in the finals of the All-America Cities competition.
file photo
Downtown
1988: Mattoon was bustling in the 1950s, as this vintage photo shows. Photos are being compiled in a book by Alice Larrabee, Gail Lumpkin, Jean Johnston and Marianne Thiel.
file photo
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.