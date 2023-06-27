Kara Kieffer of Charleston and Jeremy Cunnings of Mattoon have been named to the winter 2023 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Emily Dorsch of Paris has earned spring 2023 dean's list honors at Trine University.

Sara Burger of Paris, Victoria Cisney of Tuscola, Justine Kauffman of Tuscola, and Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga have earned spring 2023 dean's list honors at Olivet Nazarene University.

Shae Littleford of Charleston has been named to the spring 2023 chancellor's honor roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Elizabeth Allanson of Paris has been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at the University of Evansville.

D'Arcy Johnson and Grady Smitley of Charleston and Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Greenville University

Cameron Ochs of Tuscola, Faith Kinkelaar of Montrose, Erika Vandeveer of Arcola and Lexi Spidle of Mattoon have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University.

Maya Caltry of Charleston, Maya Osborn of Marshall and Jake Reed of Tuscola have been named to the spring 2023 dean's list at DePaw University.

