Dalton Hoel and Kameryn Kresin, both of Tuscola, have both been named to the Phi Kappa Phi All-Discipline Honor Society at McKendree University.

Jessica Augustus of Paris has been named to the spring 2023 president's list at Bob Jones University.

Angela Hamm of Shelbyville, Turner Pullen of Shelbyville, Dalton Hoel of Tuscola and Noah Pierce of Tuscola graduated from McKendree University.

Christopher Mudd of Mattoon and Billy Walsh of Charleston have been named to the Winter 2023 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University.

The following students are spring 2023 graduates at the University of Illinois-Springfield: Arcola: Juan Enrique Trevino; Charleston: Robert Casey Rardin; Jessica Cheyenne Renfro; Mattoon: Brooklyn Chaney, Austin F. Warrem; Shelbyville: Kyle Jackson Stauder.

