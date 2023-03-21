Paige McLaughlin of Sullivan, Drew Rogers of Sullivan, and Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola have been named to Illinois Wesleyan University's dean's list for the 2022 fall semester.

Emma Fearday of Sigel has graduated from Missouri State University with a bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

Maya Caltry and Taylor Fleming, both of Charleston, have been named to DePauw University's fall 2022 dean's list.

The following students have been named to the Millikin University fall 2022 semester dean's list: Isabella Benning, Sullivan; Luke Bradley, Paris; Keagan Brady, Charleston; Collin Budd, Arcola; Quincy Collings, Mattoon; Reagan Crouse, Sullivan; Miranda Fox, Altamont; Sarah Isaf, Paris; Emily Kemp, Tuscola; Colton Middleton, Lovington; Zachary Smith, Mattoon; Emily White, Sullivan; Bella Smith, Mattoon; and Samuel Hagerman, Sullivan.

Ian Martin of Charleston and Zachary Moutria of Arcola have been named to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester at the University of Maryland Global Campus.

Makenna Green of Arthur and Josiah Donaldson of Mattoon have earned fall 2022 semester honors at Kansas State University.

Nicholas Brown of Marshall has been named to the University of Mississippi's fall 2022 honor roll.

Martina Gratz of Sigel and Kelsey Partlow of Neoga have been named to the The University of Mississippi fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.

Zachary Wood of Charleston has been named to the fall 2022 dean's honor roll at Wichita State University.

