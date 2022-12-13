CAMPUS NOTES: Local students celebrate academic achievements

Lake Land College students Calista Heiser of Paris; Cayla Jolly of Mason; Konner Remlinger of Martinsville; Megan (Mae) Russell of Mattoon; and Stephanie Sample of Sullivan have been selected to participate in The Vibe for the 2022-23 academic year based on their passion for the college and demonstrated communication and interpersonal skills.

The students serve as social media influencers for Lake Land, creating authentic testimonials and social media content.

---

Lakeview College of Nursing in Danville and Charleston has awarded numerous scholarships for the fall 2022 semester. Area students who received awards include the following:

Kelsey Bierman of Effingham received the Paul Michael and Mary Jayne Sherksnis Scholarship.

Riley Black of Charleston, Kathryn Finn of Newman, Benjamin Geisler of Charleston and Corinne Monte De Oca of Mattoon received the Helen Feldkamp Memorial Scholarship.

Deanna Braden of Sullivan received the Dr. Robert and Sue Ewbank Scholarship.

Alyssa Brooks of Charleston, Elijah Lamb of Greenup and Rebekah Moutria of Arcola received the Transfer Merit Scholarship.

Sophia James of Tuscola received the Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Schultz Memorial Scholarship.

Shelby Myers of Effingham received the Carroll and Luise Snyder Scholarship Fund.

Marla Villalobos of Charleston received the Dean's Scholarship.

Malea Warner of Tuscola received the Chuck and Marg Young Memorial Scholarship.

Mattoon-area places through the years Young Radiator Oil well New post office Memorial District Hospital Mattoon Mounters Kozy Log Illinois Central Railroad depot Downtown Downtown