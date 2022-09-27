CAMPUS NOTES: Local students celebrate academic achievements

Emily Zuniga of Charleston has been named to the 2021-22 dean's list at Lawrence University.

Paige McLaughlin of Sullivan, J.D. Barrett of Tuscola and Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola have been named to the Illinois Wesleyan University's dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

Mason Phipps of Mattoon has been named to the Missouri State University's summer 2022 dean's list.

Samantha Berner of Sullivan, Lisa Blackwell of Mattoon, Travis Knifley of Martinsville, Elizabeth Morrow of Mattoon, Donald Munro of Mattoon and Stuart Pierson of Marshall have been named to the summer 2022 president's list at Southern New Hampshire University.

Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. Area students who were honored were Dakota Clayton of Sullivan, Davis Coffey of Ashmore, Elijah Lamb of Greenup, Zachary Lensink of Mattoon, Marla Villalobos-Beltran of Charleston and Malea Warner of Tuscola.