• The following students have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University: Sara Burger of Paris, Victoria Cisney of Tuscola, Justine Kauffman of Tuscola, and Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga.

• Brooke Rupel of Neoga has been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Belmont University

• Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon and Emma Fearday of Sigel have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Missouri State University

• The following students have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Greenville University: D'Arcy Johnson of Charleston, Grady Smitley of Charleston, Emma Longcor of Humboldt and Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon.

• Alexys Walls of Charleston has been named to the fall 2022 chancellor's list at Olney Central College. Julie Estay of Neoga and Jessica Martin of Tuscola have been named to the president's list.

