Stormy Kara of Charleston and Abby Carter of Mattoon have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Northern Illinois University.

Kelsey Partlow of Neoga has been named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 honor roll.

Benjamin Hess of Charleston has been named to the fall 2022 presidents list at the University of Alabama.

Nicholas Brown of Marshall and Chloe Martin of Paris have been named to the spring 2023 dean’s honor list at The University of Mississippi.

Alyssa Brooks of Ashmore has graduated from Lakeview College of Nursing’s Charleston campus.

The following students are spring 2023 graduates at Millikin University in Decatur: Warren Beals of Shelbyville; Keagan Brady of Charleston; Miranda Fox of Altamont; Gabriel Henderson of Trilla; Zachary Smith of Mattoon; Mitchell Garrett and Julia Seaman of Marshall; and Isabella Benning of Sullivan.

Keegan Rhodes of Mattoon has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon has been named to the spring 2023 dean’s list at Missouri State University.

Olney Central College has named their academic honors for the spring 2023 semester: Alexys Walls of Charleston, chancellor’s list; Jessica Martin of Tuscola, president’s list.

