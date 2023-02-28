- Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the University of Iowa dean's list for the 2022 spring semester.
- Charlie Perry of Paris earned high honors and Daniel Perry of Paris earned honors for the fall 2022 dean's list at the University of New Hampshire.
- Elisabeth Shick of Kansas has been named to the Monmouth College dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- Aurora University has named Alessia Harrison of Charleston to the dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.
- Sarah Jackson of Charleston was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 dean's list.
- Maggie Clark of Neoga was named to the Mississippi State University fall 2022 president's list.
- Bailey Hacker of Kansas and Kyra Swearingen of Neoga have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Augustana College.
- Samuel Schuette of Charleston has been named to the chancellor's list for the fall 2022 semester at The University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
- Jillian Hiatt of Marshall and Owen Knoebel of Oakland have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Carthage College.
- Max Smith of Mattoon has been named to the fall 2022 dean's honor list at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
- Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees: Deanna Braden of Sullivan, Cheyenne Gardner of Mattoon, Benjamin Geisler of Charleston and Corinne Monte De Oca of Mattoon. Rebekah Moutria of Arcola also received the Charline Grygiel Award, given to the graduate who stands out as a leader and most exemplifies the values of the college.
