CAMPUS NOTES: Local students celebrate academic achievements

Jessica Augustus of Paris has been named to the fall 2022 Bob Jones University president's list.

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Bradley University: Sydni Adams of Marshall; Johnna Armstrong Watson of Paris; Bailey Crites of Charleston; Casey Fisher of Charleston; Joshua Himes of Neoga; Kaylenn Hunt of Oakland; Christiana Marlowe of Paris; Anna Miller of Neoga.

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University: Sara Burger of Paris, Ashley Butler of Hidalgo, Victoria Cisney of Tuscola, Justine Kauffman of Tuscola, and Shaylee Vondrak of Neoga.

