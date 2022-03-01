 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES: Southern New Hampshire University, University of Iowa, and more...

  • The following students have achieved president's list honors for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University: Lisa Blackwell of Mattoon, Donna Garrett of Altamont, Chad Hybarger of Neoga,  Gillian Ivanova of Assumption, Travis Knifley of Martinsville, and Tiffany Nichols of Mattoon.
  • Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Iowa. 
  • Fred Christopher of Charleston has been named to the fall 2021 chancellor's list at Olney Central College.
  • Hannah Andersen of Charleston has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Manchester University. 
  • Jillian Bliss of Tuscola has been named to Elmhurst University's fall 2021 dean's list.
  • Jillian Hiatt of Marshall has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Carthage College.
  • Daniel Perry of Paris has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list for high honors at the University of New Hampshire. 
