CAMPUS NOTES: Southern New Hampshire University, University of Iowa, and more...

- The following students have achieved president's list honors for the fall 2021 semester at Southern New Hampshire University: Lisa Blackwell of Mattoon, Donna Garrett of Altamont, Chad Hybarger of Neoga, Gillian Ivanova of Assumption, Travis Knifley of Martinsville, and Tiffany Nichols of Mattoon.
- Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the 2021 fall semester at the University of Iowa.
- Fred Christopher of Charleston has been named to the fall 2021 chancellor's list at Olney Central College.
- Hannah Andersen of Charleston has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Manchester University.
- Jillian Bliss of Tuscola has been named to Elmhurst University's fall 2021 dean's list.
- Jillian Hiatt of Marshall has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Carthage College.
- Daniel Perry of Paris has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list for high honors at the University of New Hampshire.
editor's pick