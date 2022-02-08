CAMPUS NOTES: University of Tennessee, Greenville University and more...

Shae E. Littleford, Charleston, has achieved highest honors recognition on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Tennessee at Martin for a GPA of 3.8-4.0.

The following students have been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Southern New Hampshire University: Tyler Phillips of Charleston, April Clark of Mattoon, Donald Munro of Mattoon, and Christopher Mudd of Mattoon.

The following students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2021 semester: D'Arcy Johnson of Charleston and Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon.

Benjamin Hess, Charleston, has been named to the Presidents List for the fall 2021 semester at The University of Alabama.

Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon and Emma Fearday of Sigel have been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Missouri State University.

Cara Fitzhugh of Charleston has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the Fall 2021 semester.

Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named named to the fall 2021 dean's list at the University of Iowa.

