CAMPUS NOTES

Anna Fender of Sullivan was honored with the Charles J. Ping Student Service Award recognizing exceptional leadership while at Ohio Wesleyan University. The Meek Award includes a financial gift.

Victoria Cisneros of Mattoon, Bradley University, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, a collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Jessica Augustus of Paris was named the spring 2022 president's list at Bob Jones University.

Shae E. Littleford of Charleston has achieved Highest Chancellor Roll Honors for the spring 2022 semester at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Lucas Landrus of Mattoon has been named to the University of Mississippi's spring 2022 honor roll.

Jamie Schlabach of Atwood received a bachelor of science in business administration from Berea College.

Alana Simms of Atwood has been was named to the Abilene Christian University spring 2022 dean's honor roll.

Sara Burger of Paris, Justine Kauffman of Tuscola, Janelle Parish of Charleston, Tessa Stine of Casey and Kaleigh Wilson of Sullivan have qualified for spring 2022 dean's list honors at Olivet Nazarene University.

Taylor Fleming of Charleston and Jake Reed of Tuscola have been named to the DePauw University Spring 2022 Dean's List.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.