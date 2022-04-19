 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES

Lindsay Babcock of Charleston has been named to the Blackburn College Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester. 

Lakeview College of Nursing recently held a White Coat Ceremony to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. Area students who participated include Beatriz Amaya of Charleston, Toni Andres of Mattoon, Kelsey Bierman of Effingham, Scott Bradley of Charleston, Mary Hyatt of Casey,  Sophia James of Tuscola, Shelby Myers of Effingham and Molly Niemerg of Wheeler.

Alissa MacDonald was a December 2021 graduate at Baylor University, with doctor of nursing practice in nurse practitioner degree from its graduate school.

Zachary R. Wood of Charleston has been named to the fall 2021 dean's list at Wichita State University.

The following local students  have achieved fall 2021 dean's list honors at Illinois Wesleyan University: Bryce Lohman of Effingham, J.D. Barrett of Tuscola, Mckinlee Miller of Tuscola, Sarah Baron of Charleston and Macy Ludwig of Effingham.

Millikin University student Devinne Bone of Findlay has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

