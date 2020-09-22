CAMPUS NOTES

The following local students have achieved dean's list honors for the spring 2020 semester at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington: J.D. Barrett, of Tuscola, a first-year majoring business; Rylee Fishel, of Arcola, a senior majoring in health promotion and fitness management; Paige McLaughlin, of Sullivan, a first-year majoring in English-writing; and Mckinlee Miller, of Tuscola, a first-year majoring in nursing.

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Millikin University in Decatur: Emily Bacino Althaus of Mattoon, Brent Beals of Effingham, Brigette Belt of Casey, Jill Cohan of Arthur, Kaitlyn Cohorst of Wheeler, Charli Cunningham of Marshall, Anna Ernst of Sullivan, Kelsey Farmer of Mattoon, Miranda Fox of Altamont, Gabriel Henderson of Trilla, Madeline Holland of Shelbyville, Garrett Jones of Mattoon, Emily Kemp of Tuscola, Mackenzie Martin of Paris, Mason McGahey of Charleston, Daniel Mendoza of Arcola, Bradley Miller of Arthur, Alexis Monnet of Effingham, Destiny Musick of Assumption, Elizabeth Nieto of Newman, Athena Pajer of Lovington, Amber Rezinas of Shelbyville, Julia Seaman of Marshall, Devon Sherrill of West Union, Zachary Smith of Mattoon, Morgan Timmons of Assumption, Nicholas Tipsword of Bethany, and Hannah Warfel of Tuscola.