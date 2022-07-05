 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

editor's pick

CAMPUS NOTES

  • 0

Gabrielle Crouse of Charleston has been named to the Spring 2022 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.

Benjamin Hahn of Charleston has graduated from the University of Findlay.

Kristyne Ashbrook of Sullivan has earned President's List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Illinois Central College.

Erika Vandeveer of Arcola has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean's List for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Congolese community joins Pope for Mass at Vatican

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News