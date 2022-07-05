CAMPUS NOTES

Gabrielle Crouse of Charleston has been named to the Spring 2022 Academic Merit List at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
Benjamin Hahn of Charleston has graduated from the University of Findlay.
Kristyne Ashbrook of Sullivan has earned President's List honors for the spring 2022 semester at Illinois Central College.
Erika Vandeveer of Arcola has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University Dean's List for academic achievement during the spring 2022 semester.
Mattoon-area places through the years
Young Radiator
Oil well
New post office
Memorial District Hospital
Mattoon Mounters
Kozy Log
Illinois Central Railroad depot
Downtown
Downtown
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.