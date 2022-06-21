CAMPUS NOTES

Anna Fender of Sullivan has been named to the 2022 spring semester dean's list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Micaela Bradley of Greenup has been named to the spring 2022 dean's high honors list at Marietta College

Toby Montgomery of Mattoon is a spring 2022 graduate at the University of Dubuque.

Andrew Rogers of Sullivan has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Central College.

Lindsay Babcock of Charleston has been named to the Blackburn College dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.

Keegan Rhodes of from Mattoon has been named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering's dean's list for the 2022 spring quarter.

Kayla Brimner of Kansas has been named to the dean's honor list for spring 2022 at Cedarville University.

Sophie Amaya of Charleston has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester at Bellarmine University.

D'Arcy Johnson of Charleston and Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon have been placed on the dean's list at Greenville University for the spring 2022 semester.

Katherine Shamdin of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the 2022 spring semester at the University of Iowa.

Kennedy Bateman of Mattoon and Emma Fearday of Sigel have been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Missouri State University.

Benjamin Hess of Charleston has been named to the 2022 spring semester dean's list at The University of Alabama.

Stormy Kara of Charleston and Abby Carter of Mattoon have received spring 2022 dean's list honors at Northern Illinois University.

