CAMPUS NOTES

Brooke Rupel of Neoga and Elania Trimble of Montrose have both achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. for the Fall 2020 semester. .

Zachary A. Hingson of Atwood, studying fire protection services, has been named a Departmental Scholar for the fall 2020 semester by Western Illinois University.

Micaela Bradley of Greenup has been named to the Fall 2020 Dean's High Honors List at Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio. Bradley is majoring in sport management.

Kelsey Nicole Partlow of Neoga, and Martina Claire Gratz of Sigel have both been named to the fall 2020 Chancellor's Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.

Keegan Rhodes of Mattoon, studying computer science, has achieved Dean's List honors for the fall 2020 quarter at the Milwaukee School of Engineering.

Jessica Augustus, a business administration major from Paris, was named to the Fall 2020 President's List at Bob Jones University.

Hannah Rose Brown of Mattoon has been named to the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Fall 2020 semester.