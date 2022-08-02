CAMPUS NOTES

Lakeview College of Nursing recognizes students who recently received their academic degrees: Zachariah Bovard of Charleston, Emily Konrad of Effingham, Claire Guyon of Toledo, Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville, Andrew McSparran of Greenup, Mackenzie Melton of Arcola, Ashley Miller of Shelbyville, Whitney Miller of Sullivan, Hannah Morfey of Atwood and Nathaniel Shick of Kansas.

Megan Schlechte of Strasburg has been named to the Lewis University dean's list for spring 2022.

Zachary Wood of Charleston has been named to the Wichita State University dean's honor roll for spring 2022.

Daniel Perry of Paris has been named to the spring 2022 dean's list at the University of New Hampshire.

Olivia Gordon of Mattoon has been awarded the Excellence in Discipline Award for Chemistry from Grand Valley State University.

Matthew Mueller of Charleston has been named to the Kalamazoo College dean's list for spring 2022.

Andrea Ruth of Marshall has been named to Montclair State University's spring 2022 dean's list.

Cara Fitzhugh of Charleston has received a bachelor's degree in media arts Production from Emerson College.

Drake L. Jeffries of Charleston has graduated from the University of Wyoming.

Jillian Hiatt of Marshall and Owen Knoebel of Oakland have been named to the spring 2022 Carthage College dean's list.