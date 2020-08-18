CAMPUS NOTES

Turner Pullen of Shelbyville and Michelle Schrock of Tuscola have both been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Il. for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.
Drew M. Smith, senior, Chemical Engineering, of Charleston, has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for earning a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.
Keegan Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for earning at least 30 credits and having a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0).
Megan Schlechte of Strasburg was named to Lewis University's dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. Schlechte is studying Nursing at Lewis University in Romeoville.
Austin Orlik of Charleston, Bachelor of Science; major: Interactive Media Animation; Azure Newman of Altamont; Master of Arts; major: Counseling Clinical Mental Health; and Haley White of Charleston; Bachelor of Science; major: English Literary Studies, all received their academic degrees in May from Bradley University in Peoria.
Jake Agin, senior, political science major, of Shelbyville has been named to the dean's list at Harding University in Searcy, Ark. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.
Hannah Hamlin of Kansas has been named to the Knox College dean's list of distinguished students for the 2020 winter term. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have earned at least 2.5 credits in the term, with a grade point average of 3.6 or better (on a 4.0 scale).
Haley Adams of Shelbyville was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Pensacola Christian College during the 2020 spring semester. This was a result of earning a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.
Angus Beabout of Paris was named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean's list. During this term, Angus was majoring in Undeclared/Exploratory Studies in Arts and Sciences.
Ross Metzger of Gays has been named to Presidents List for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Alabama with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's).
Dan Hudson from Charleston earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16, 2020. Hudson graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration.
