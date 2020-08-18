CAMPUS NOTES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Turner Pullen of Shelbyville and Michelle Schrock of Tuscola have both been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Il. for earning a grade point average of 3.60 or higher.

Drew M. Smith, senior, Chemical Engineering, of Charleston, has been named to the spring 2020 dean's list at at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa for earning a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.

Keegan Rhodes, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, of Mattoon has been named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester at the Milwaukee School of Engineering for earning at least 30 credits and having a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0).

Megan Schlechte of Strasburg was named to Lewis University's dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. Schlechte is studying Nursing at Lewis University in Romeoville.

Austin Orlik of Charleston, Bachelor of Science; major: Interactive Media Animation; Azure Newman of Altamont; Master of Arts; major: Counseling Clinical Mental Health; and Haley White of Charleston; Bachelor of Science; major: English Literary Studies, all received their academic degrees in May from Bradley University in Peoria.