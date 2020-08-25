CAMPUS NOTES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Addie Smith of Altamont has been named to the Phi Eta Sigma academic honor society Chapter of McKendree University. Phi Eta Sigma is the nation's oldest and largest multi-disciplinary honor society for first-year college and university students. Students may qualify in the first or second semester of their first year.

Madilyn Ulrich of Shelbyville is one of 10 Central College students completing internships this summer for academic credit. Ulrich is interning with Republican Party of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa.

Reid Littleford, of Charleston, Sophomore, Sport Management, Marketing, BA; and Eric Poe, Charleston, Sophomore, Music, Communication and Media, have both achieved spring dean's list honors at Aurora University in Aurora. Both students earned perfect 4.0 grade averages.

Patrick Hite, engineering management, junior, of Mattoon has achieved honors list recognition for the spring 2020 semester at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla, Mo.

Brittany Lawson of Paris, Brittany Miller (class of 2015) of Altamont, and Rita Wallace of Marshall, have all been inducted into the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing chapter at Lakeview College of Nursing. A virtual induction ceremony for new members was held in June.