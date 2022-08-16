 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CAMPUS NOTES

• Lakeview College of Nursing has awarded a transfer merit scholarship valued at $20,000 to Elijah Lamb of Greenup.

• Cara Fitzhugh of Charleston has earned dean's list honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Emerson College.

• Sophia Risch of Charleston graduated Cum Laude from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

