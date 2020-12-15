CAMPUS NOTES

Anna Fender of Sullivan has been named to the 2020 spring semester Dean's List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

Lakeview College of Nursing recently held three ceremonies to recognize students who achieved the transition into clinical practice within their bachelor's degree nursing program. Students from the local area who participated in one of the ceremonies held on the College's Charleston campus include the following: Deanna Braden of Sullivan, Veronica Bridgeforth of Charleston, Damon Craig of Tuscola, Bryson Cutts of Greenup, Mallorie Mason of Shelbyville, Mackenzie Melton of Arcola, Whitney Miller of Sullivan, Hannah Nowlin of Atwood, Nathaniel Shick of Kansas, Andrea Stiff of Kansas, and Marcia Wagoner of Arthur.

Jordan Probst of Sigel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in health communication from Southeast Missouri State University.

Benjamin Hahn, of Charleston, began his studies at the University of Findlay in Ohio. Hahn is pursuing a master's degree in physician assistant.