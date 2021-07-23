Can foods safely this season with free test from Illinois Extension

MATTOON — A variety of foods can be canned at home through boiling water bath canning and pressure canning. Pressure canning is important when canning low-acid foods, particularly meats and vegetables.

Along with providing virtual and in-person classes on preserving at home through canning, freezing, and drying, Illinois Extension offers free testing for dial-gauge pressure canners.

Over time, the needle on a dial-gauge pressure canner can become inaccurate. If the dial-gauge is not measuring the correct pressure, foods inside the pressure canner may be under-processed, which increases the risk of serious illness from botulism.

“We recommend home canners have their dial-gauge pressure canners tested at least once each year to see if the needle is accurate. Testing often takes no more than 15 minutes per canner and it is well worth the visit to know what the gauge reads,” says Caitlin Mellendorf, nutrition and wellness educator with University of Illinois Extension.

On Tuesday, August 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Coles County Extension Office at 809 Broadway Avenue in Mattoon will host a day of free dial-gauge pressure canner testing. Make your appointment today by calling the office at 217-345-7034.

Please leave dial-gauges attached to canner lids. Attendees do not need to bring the canner base unless they want something checked.

If you cannot attend in-person, drop off your canner lid(s) at the Coles County Extension Office before August 3. They will call for you to pick up your lid(s) once they are tested.

If you do not live in Coles County, drop off your dial-gauge pressure canner lid(s) at one of the following County Extension Offices by Friday, July 30. These lids will be brought to the Coles County Extension Office for testing on August 3. Participating offices include:

• Cumberland County Extension Office, 102 S. Meridian in Toledo (217-849-3931)

• Moultrie and Douglas County Extension Office, 304 E. Progress in Arthur (217-543- 3755)

• Shelby County, 1125 W N 2nd St, Shelbyville, (217-774-9546)

For more information about preserving at home, visit the National Center for Home Food Preservation at https://nchfp.uga.edu/

University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities for programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-782-4617. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.