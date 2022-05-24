Cap, gown pickup turns into celebration for Mattoon High School seniors

MATTOON — Staff and volunteers at Mattoon High School cheered on seniors in the class of 2022 as they drove through the front circle drive Tuesday morning to pick up their graduation caps and gowns.
"It was a great way to start my day to go there and see everyone cheering us on," said senior Caleb Dalby after riding through the circle drive alongside his mother, Williams Elementary School teacher Lori Storm.
The high school began the festive drive-thru pickup of caps and gowns in spring 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and it has made this event an annual tradition ever since then. The seniors picked up their graduation apparel in two sessions Tuesday in preparation for the commencement ceremony Friday, which will be live streamed at 8 p.m. on www.youtube.com/c/MHSGreenwaveTV. Viewers are encourage to subscribe early.
Dalby said he felt a sense of accomplishment upon receiving his cap and gown, and he looks forward to walking across the stage during the commencement ceremony. Still, Dalby said he will miss the high school because he had a "really good few years" there. The senior said he was mentored by impactful teachers, such as Natalie Ambuehl and Mallory Decker, and he got to know his classmates.
"I made a lot of awesome friends who I hope will continue to be my friends throughout my life," Dalby said.
As the seniors lined up in their vehicles, current paraprofessional and incoming special education teacher Veronica Wilson used a microphone to introduce them before they passed through the circle drive. The staff and volunteers cheered together and shouted out individual messages of support to students that they knew.
School administrative assistant Tammy Munyon took an impromptu ride in the 2008 Chrysler Sebring convertible driven by Gavin Cornell. The senior said he had fun driving Munyon, who is "so cool." Cornell said he also had fun riding in his family's 1994 Ranger fishing boat in the annual senior parade last week, adding with a laugh that, "I like to be different."
Cornell said he plans after graduation to follow in the footsteps of his late father, Bryan Cornell, by working at their family's Monitor Sign Service business in Mattoon. He said his father died in November 2021 after a battle with COVID-19.
"I know he is looking down right now and proud of his son," Cornell said.
During the morning session Tuesday, school counselor Deanna Dalby handed each graduate their cap and gown as they filed through the circle drive. Senior Sabryna Fisher was first in line as she rode alongside her mother, Samantha. Fisher said she looks forward to the commencement ceremony with a mixture of anxiousness and excitement, adding that she planned to try on her cap and gown ahead of time for her grandmother.
Senior Chase Armstrong said his car was having some mechanical problems on Tuesday, so he opted to walk up to the drive through to get his commencement items. Armstrong said it helped that he was already dressed up that day to take senior photos for his family. The senior said having the cap and gown in hand helped his upcoming graduation feel more real.
"It's all finalized," Armstrong said.
