Carl Sandburg students honor veterans at library ceremony

Sandburg Veterans Table

Carl Sandburg Elementary School students gather around their remembrance table following the ceremony, along with their teacher, Suzie Bosler.

CHARLESTON — Third-grade students from Suzie Bosler's class at Carl Sandburg Elementary School conducted a POW MIA Remembrance Ceremony on Nov. 11 at Booth Library, EIU, in honor of Veterans Day.

The students set a table that is a symbol that members of the U.S. Armed Forces are fallen, missing and/or are prisoners of war. During the ceremony, students took turns placing items on the table and reading aloud about the specific significance of each item.

Following the ceremony, the students visited the Ballenger Teachers Center at the library, where librarian Michele McDaniel read them “Coming Home” and “Rolling Thunder.” The students then walked to Old Main for the university’s ROTC Veterans Day ceremony.

