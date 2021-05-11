CEFS and WIOA Programs provide youth education opportunities

MATTOON — The C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation Youth Program is designed to help teens and young adults develop a career path or find employment through training and job search assistance.

The services are available to young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who meet eligibility requirements and need assistance in paying for college, finding a job, earning a GED, paying for transportation, paying for childcare or many other areas of need.

C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation Youth Program offers paid college tuition, books, and fees, paid work experience, GED and tutoring, leadership skills, career guidance, financial literacy training, mentoring, resume development and supportive services such as required tools, uniforms, transportation, childcare and more.

C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation is a partner of American Job Centers, Illinois WorkNet Centers and also works in partnership with Lake Land College.