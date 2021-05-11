CEFS and WIOA Programs provide youth education opportunities

MATTOON — The C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation Youth Program is designed to help teens and young adults develop a career path or find employment through training and job search assistance.
The services are available to young adults between the ages of 16 and 24 who meet eligibility requirements and need assistance in paying for college, finding a job, earning a GED, paying for transportation, paying for childcare or many other areas of need.
C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation Youth Program offers paid college tuition, books, and fees, paid work experience, GED and tutoring, leadership skills, career guidance, financial literacy training, mentoring, resume development and supportive services such as required tools, uniforms, transportation, childcare and more.
C.E.F.S Economic Opportunity Corporation is a partner of American Job Centers, Illinois WorkNet Centers and also works in partnership with Lake Land College.
The WIOA Youth Services program offers many areas of assistance as well, including access to job fairs and recruitment opportunities, part-time and full-time jobs, paid work experience, resume assistance, on-the-job training, vocational training programs, assistance with obtaining high school diploma/GED, supportive services such as transportation, child care, uniforms and tools and learning career development skills.
Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities at Illinois WorkNet Centers, and funding is provided in whole or in part by the Department of Commerce.
Counseling services are also available including career and college advice, tutoring, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) assistance and referral to other community services.
With centers in Effingham, Centralia, Mattoon, Robinson and Vandalia, the programs have career planners available to assist with education, career and future planning.
For more information, or to check eligibility, visit cefseoc.org or contact C.E.F.S. at 217-279-0371 or cefs@cefseoc.org.