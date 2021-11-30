CEFS offers paid work experience opportunities to high school students

MATTOON — The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act provides a Youth Training and Education Program that provides services such as paid work experience, tuition assistance for occupational training in an approved program, job search assistance, resume development, leadership skills, job readiness training and supportive services such as transportation, childcare, tools, uniforms and more.

The program's objective is that each participant will achieve high school diploma attainment, increase basic reading and math skills, create a marketable resume and secure employment or attend post-secondary education/training while enrolled in the program.

C.E.F.S. is a partner of the Local Workforce Development Area 23, which receives WIOA funding to provide activities that increase employment, retention, earning and skills in the American workforce. Through partnership with LWIA 23, CEFS provides guidance with job readiness, job search, work-based learning and classroom training needed to secure and retain employment and become self-sufficient.

To meet general eligibility requirements, an applicant must be a resident of Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Edgar, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Lawrence, Marion, Moultrie or Richland counties in Illinois, be a U.S. citizen and be compliant with selective service requirements.

Online applications for Youth Services are available for the spring semester at cefseoc.org/wioa-online-application.

Local businesses interested in becoming a Youth Work Experience work site will provide training and development of employability skills to students and young adults at no cost to the company. Local employers mentor and cultivate future potential employees as the youth participant works part-time hours, and wages are paid by CEFS.

To be eligible, an employer must have the desire to supervise and mentor young adults with little to no work experience as well as document and submit biweekly hours worked to CEFS.

For more information on Youth Services eligibility or how to become an approved work site contact, CEFS Economic Opportunity Corporation at cefs@cefseoc.org or 217-347-2102.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.