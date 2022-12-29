Celebrate the New Year at Terre Haute Children's Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Join the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Saturday, Dec. 31, for its New Year’s Noon Celebration just for kids.
“New Year’s Noon is truly one of the best events of the year,” said Susan Turner, the museum's executive director. “Seeing all the children and families celebrate with balloons, noisemakers, and crowns is such a special tradition at our museum.”
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, but you’ll want to get to the museum early to make your crowns and noisemakers, because at noon they will be ringing in the New Year with a balloon drop and dance party.
Tickets are $10 and available at
thchildrensmuseum.com/newyear/. For more information, call 812-235-5548.
Mattoon-area places through the years
Young Radiator
1983: The Young Radiator plant was set to close due to a disputed union contract. Local 162 UAW and the company reached an agreement on a new three year contract at the last minute.
file photo
Oil well
1945: Baker's No. 1 Bates well, a half-mile north of present production, waiting to drill plug, is creating tense speculation over possible field extension.
file photo
New post office
1981: The postmaster has given his stamp of approval on the new post office. One problem remaining is the different alignment of post boxes which has forced new numbers on 112 customers and left 65 more with boxes that are smaller than they are used to.
file photo
Memorial District Hospital
1956: Many residents are recalling events and personalities in the 50 history-making years of the hospital as the completion of the $1,150,000 expansion project is complete.
file photo
Mattoon Mounters
1985: Class 4 state champions at Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance include: front row, from left, Krista Budde, Michelle Cisna, Stacey Brown; second row, Christi Horein, Erica Vaultonburg, Jennifer Daily, Lori Shafer, Dixie Usinger, Toni Best, Jessica Kessler; back row, Tina Barnes, Nikki Shaw, Kim Jurgens, Pennie Lane, Elizabeth Ettlebrick, Angie Tilford, Christina Ritter, Johnna Von Behrens.
file photo
Kozy Log
1983: W.D. "Pill" Fisher stands by the log house h is building for his family. Fisher became distributor for Kozy Log homes.
file photo
Illinois Central Railroad depot
1977: The once bustling waiting room rests quietly except for an occasional passenger for one of the station's four trains.
file photo
Downtown
1973: Mattoon earned a berth in the finals of the All-America Cities competition.
file photo
Downtown
1988: Mattoon was bustling in the 1950s, as this vintage photo shows. Photos are being compiled in a book by Alice Larrabee, Gail Lumpkin, Jean Johnston and Marianne Thiel.
file photo
