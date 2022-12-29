Celebrate the New Year at Terre Haute Children's Museum

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Join the Terre Haute Children’s Museum on Saturday, Dec. 31, for its New Year’s Noon Celebration just for kids.

“New Year’s Noon is truly one of the best events of the year,” said Susan Turner, the museum's executive director. “Seeing all the children and families celebrate with balloons, noisemakers, and crowns is such a special tradition at our museum.”

The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, but you’ll want to get to the museum early to make your crowns and noisemakers, because at noon they will be ringing in the New Year with a balloon drop and dance party. 

Tickets are $10 and available at thchildrensmuseum.com/newyear/. For more information,  call 812-235-5548.

