Cellphone photography classes at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — Smart phones have replaced cameras. To assist you with figuring out how to take the best pictures you can with your phone, Tom Hebermehl will be instructing two classes at the Link Art Gallery.

The classes will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m.

Topics will include:

• Powerful cellphone camera editing tools

• “Tips & Tricks” not in the books

• Composition and best lighting

• Fixing problems without photo editing apps

• Things never to do - (no flash)

• The power of cropping

The fee for these classes is $20. Seating is limited, so reserve a spot in the class of your choice by calling 217-466-8130 or sending an email to parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.

