 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cellphone photography classes at Link Art Gallery

  • 0

PARIS — Smart phones have replaced cameras. To assist you with figuring out how to take the best pictures you can with your phone, Tom Hebermehl will be instructing two classes at the Link Art Gallery.

The classes will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 5-7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 5:30-7 p.m.

YMCA announces registration for youth basketball

Topics will include:

• Powerful cellphone camera editing tools

• “Tips & Tricks” not in the books

• Composition and best lighting

• Fixing problems without photo editing apps

• Things never to do - (no flash)

• The power of cropping

The fee for these classes is $20. Seating is limited, so reserve a spot in the class of your choice by calling 217-466-8130 or sending an email to parislinkartgallery@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Pritzker speaks about Illinois mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News