Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grants announced

Vilardo stated, “Many of my students benefit from alternative seating arrangements. I have already had success with having a few yoga balls in my room. Several of my students are able to better focus on their schoolwork, and still be able to sit or bounce on a ball. I also have many students that prefer to sit by a wall on the floor, or in a corner away from other students. This has also helped them focus, and I have many more students finish and turn in work and projects from offering these. I would like to continue to offer them and provide more students with alternative seating arrangements.”

Czerwonka states, “For this project, my students will create paintings, drawings, models, or whatever their artistic minds desire that they will themselves sell online and in person. Each student will choose a charity or an organization with a mission that the individual student is passionate about. Whatever proceeds the students receive from their art they will donate to their chosen charity or organization. This will motivate students because they each love art, and they have their own niches to play on. This project will give them the liberty and freedom to create whatever they want, and they will be engaged because Buckeye students like to give back. It is a part of the culture instilled at Buckeye, and it runs through the students' veins. The kids will be ecstatic about creating art for a good cause. This project will help develop business skills as the student's learn how to navigate selling their art, and it will further enhance their socio-emotional learning by forcing them to look into charitable organizations with missions that they care about.”