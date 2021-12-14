Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grants announced

MATTOON — Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce that five area new teachers are recipients of a 2021 Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps grant.

Lesley Woods of Mattoon High School received $200 for “Tuning into Teaching.” The grant will be used for a classroom set of headphones that will allow students who are not receiving direct instruction to better focus on the tasks they have at hand.

"When needed they can watch instructional videos and get back to proving their competencies in math or listen to explained examples of equations that are uploaded to further help them in their learning," Woods said. "Even if they are not watching an instructional video or audio examples, they can be listening to music or using their headphones to cancel background noise, assisting in their education in yet another method.”

Peighton Donnel of Windsor Elementary School received $200 for classroom supplies for math and literacy centers along with some self-exploration areas or Maker Spaces.

Shayna Phillips of Effingham Jr. High School received $200 for building her classroom library.

Phillips said will provide better access to books on different genres and demographics.

"Right now, I have only a handful of books with stories of students with disabilities, members of the LGBTQ community, members of the Black community, and more, but as I've found after reflecting on my first year of teaching, this simply isn't enough," Phillips said.

Rylee Watson of Hutsonville Grade School received $200 for “The Chocolate Touch Novel Unit.”

“With this project, the students will be growing their literacy with a fun book. This book is exciting for my students to read and follow along with. With this novel study, the students will be having discussions, completing comprehension activities, and learning new vocabulary," Watson said.

Ashley Drake of St. John’s School received $200 for “Keep on Spelling.”

“This program will effectively help students learn to spell their spelling words with more than just a piece of paper and a pen. It will include kinesthetic, fine motor skills, and tactile learning," Drake said. "I have learned if you include more than one of your senses, you have a better chance of learning. To students past and future, spelling should be fun and not be something that we are dragging our feet to learn."

The Central Illinois Rural Teacher Corps fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is committed to supporting new teachers in our region.

For more information, please contact Alex Pleasant, alex@enrichingourcommunity.org or call 217-342-4988

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.