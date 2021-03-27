Central Illinois schools reflect on learning through COVID-19, make progress in transition

Several educators pointed out distractions students face when learning at home, such as having other siblings or pets around. Teachers have those distractions, too, said Jeff Dase, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning in Decatur.

Decatur schools returned to in-person learning on March 22, with about 70 percent of students choosing to return to school buildings and the rest remaining in remote learning. Half the students are attending Mondays and Tuesdays and the other half on Thursdays and Fridays. All students are remote on Wednesdays and on the days when their group is not in-person, and teachers are teaching both groups simultaneously.

Blair Paulson, who also teaches third grade at Decatur’s Oak Grove School, said she's learned siblings' names and jokingly tells them they should be elsewhere doing their own work when they come into view during live Google sessions with her students.

After spring break, Unit 5 and District 87 will expand in-person learning in the junior highs and high schools, adding more days per week for the hybrid students.