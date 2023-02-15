CHARLESTON — Longtime Charleston school district administrator Chad Burgett is set to become its next superintendent, effective July 1, 2024.

The Charleston school board voted during a regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday evening to appoint Burgett to the district's top administrative post.

Burgett has served as a teacher, assistant principal, principal and currently as an assistant superintendent during his 27 years in education. He will replace Todd Vilardo, who is scheduled to retire on June 30, 2024 after having served as superintendent for seven years.

Currently, Burgett serves as the district's assistant superintendent for business services, overseeing its annual budget, financial planning, and facilities improvements. He also serves the district as a Title IX director, complaint manager, and crisis and emergency planning coordinator.

Burgett said in a press release that he has enjoyed his experiences in education and is honored to serve as the next superintendent for Charleston.

“Dr. Vilardo and our Board of Education have worked with our school community to establish a stability in our school district through the pandemic that maintains a focus on what’s best for students," Burgett said.

Under Vilardo's tenure, Burgett said the district has helped initiate the county school facilities tax to allow for needed building and campus improvements, initiated competency-based education and Leader in Me practices, and enhanced public relations and communications activities.

"I am looking forward to continuing to move our district forward and providing our best for Charleston’s youth," Burgett said.

The retiring superintendent said Burgett has been a tremendous asset to the district for many years. Vilardo said Burgett has excelled at managing the district’s finances with "prudence and fidelity," and his forward thinking leads to action that can be seen in district facilities improvements.

"Perhaps most importantly, he has cultivated relationships among staff in that he is acknowledged as a trusted colleague who demonstrates courage to make principally-based decisions," Vilardo said. "I have full confidence that he will provide the needed leadership among our entire board and administrative team for the approaching years.”

Originally from Marshall, Burgett holds an associate’s from Lake Land College and bachelor’s, master’s and specialist’s degrees from Eastern Illinois University.

Burgett began his career in education as a sixth-grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School in 1997 and was named assistant principal for Carl Sandburg and Jefferson elementary schools in 2006.

In 2007, Burgett began a principalship at Carl Sandburg Elementary and was named principal of Charleston Middle School in 2014. Since 2017, he has served the district as its assistant superintendent for business services.

Burgett and his wife, Angelia, who is employed as tourism and arts director for the City of Mattoon, reside in Charleston. They have two children: Madison, 28, of Knoxville, Tennessee; and Logan, 29, of St. Louis, Missouri.

Photos: Mt. Zion 70, Charleston 40