Charleston board votes to delay start of school year, offer remote learning only

CHARLESTON — The start of school in the Charleston school district will be delayed for two weeks and classes will start with remote learning.
The Charleston school board approved the change in the district's attendance plan Friday in light of the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Coles County and throughout the state.
Superintendent Todd Vilardo noted that the board approved an attendance schedule last month that included the option for students returning to class in-person.
However, he said, district officials "made a commitment to be flexible" and he recommended the changes because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.
Because of that, a delay "is advisable" and starting the school year with remote learning will "best assure the safety" of students and school staff, he said.
Vilardo said the Coles County Health Department has reported an increase in cases in the county, "particularly among youth."
He also noted the move on Thursday by the Illinois Department of Public Health to give Coles County an "orange" designation, indicating signs of an increase of COVID-19 in the county.
Vilardo said the later start will allow for time to prepare for remote learning, making sure students have the necessary devices, ensuring internet connection and training students and staff.
With the change, classes will be conducted remotely during the district's first quarter, which ends Oct. 30. At that time, district officials will re-evaluate the situation and determine if changes can be made, Vilardo said.
The board's vote Friday moved the start of the school year from Aug. 17 to Aug. 31. The last planned day for student attendance will remain June 4.
Vilardo presented the board with options for keeping the end of the school year in place or adding attendance days around the Christmas and Easter holiday breaks to have the year end earlier.
The board voted 6-0 in favor of keeping the last day of attendance the same; member Eva Ritchey didn't attend the meeting.
None of the board members expressed opposition to the delay and remote learning plan, and board President Jason Coe said the option to have the same last attendance day would probably be the least disruptive.
"Not everyone's going to be happy," he said. "We've got to make a decision and move on to what happens next."
The board scheduled Friday's meeting to address the issue because its next regular monthly meeting is set for Aug. 19, two days after classes had been scheduled to start.
Meanwhile, the Mattoon school district issued a statement Friday indicating that it still plans to start its school year, with the option of in-person student attendance, on Aug. 17.
The statement noted that the Mattoon district's reopening plan has the approval of the Coles County Health Department. It said district officials will "continue to collaborate with local health officials and communicate if our plans need to change."
Representatives of both Eastern Illinois University and Lake College said on Friday that both schools' schedules of starting classes on Aug. 27 are still in place
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to cease in-person classes as COVID cases increased, one of several steps to contain the virus. The governor has since said school districts should determine how to deal with the pandemic and classes, with guidance from the state, including that schoolchildren must wear face coverings.
Several districts, including Chicago, Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5, in recent weeks have reversed plans to have in-person classes.
6 things we learned about new COVID business rules Pritzker announced Friday
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.