Charleston board votes to delay start of school year, offer remote learning only

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to cease in-person classes as COVID cases increased, one of several steps to contain the virus. The governor has since said school districts should determine how to deal with the pandemic and classes, with guidance from the state, including that schoolchildren must wear face coverings.

Several districts, including Chicago, Bloomington District 87 and McLean County Unit 5, in recent weeks have reversed plans to have in-person classes.