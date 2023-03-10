CHARLESTON — Jackson Myerscough, 9, is preparing to embark on a family vacation to Hawaii, arranged by Make-A-Wish Illinois, following his successful fight against acute myeloid leukemia.

Jackson's third-grade teachers and classmates at Carl Sandburg Elementary School wished him a joyful "aloha" Friday afternoon for the trip by throwing him a surprise party. They were decked out in Hawaiian leis as they ate cupcakes and presented him with a book full of encouraging letters.

"The kids were very eager to write their letters (on Thursday) and draw the pictures," said learning behavioral specialist Amy Wood, who helped with the party.

Wood said the book cover, created by teacher Paige Harrington, included a portrait of Jackson on the body of a superhero alongside an "aloha" message. The youngsters' letters offered Hawaiian travel tips, such as "build sand castles" and "see dolphins."

Jackson's mother, Cynthia Myerscough, said visits to beaches and dolphins are planned for their spring break trip next week. She said her ocean, wildlife and dinosaur loving son will get to swim with dolphins and tour "Jurassic Park" film locations, among other activities, thanks to Make-A-Wish.

"This is a wonderful organization that helps so many kids," Myerscough said of Make-A-Wish.

Myerscough said after Jackson was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in March 2019, she initially declined Make-A-Wish's services because she had thought they were just for terminally ill children.

Later, Myerscough said, she learned that Make-A-Wish helps fulfill the wishes of children with critical illnesses and she then welcomed this nonprofit organization's support.

Jackson spent nearly the entirety of six months undergoing cancer treatment, including chemotherapy, at the Riley's Children's Health hospital in Indianapolis, Myerscough said.

Local wish granter volunteers Diane Ratliff and Brenda Henry have been there for Jackson ever since he was released from Riley's and began outpatient care, Myerscough said. She added that they have provided gifts on special occasions, "just because" ice cream and many other kind gestures.

"They have been incredible throughout the whole thing," Myerscough said of the Make-A-Wish team.

Myerscough said Charleston school district teachers and staff also have been very supportive during Jackson's cancer treatment and return to classes. She said they continue to keep watch on Jackson, who is in remission, as he faces limb pain and side effects of his compromised immune system.

That support was evidenced again Friday afternoon by the surprise "aloha" party at Carl Sandburg, Myerscough said.

As they prepared for going to Hawaii, Myerscough asker her son how he feels about the community, his friends, family and teachers supporting him and celebrating his survivorship and wish trip with him.

“They are the best, they are cool and kind. I am so so lucky," Jackson replied.

Gallery: Photos, video of the Carl Sandburg Elementary Halloween costume parade 'Creepy Carrots!' 'Hulk Smith' hand shake Jellyfish on parade Rounding a corner Costumed procession Watch now: See Carl Sandburg Elementary costume parade