Charleston continues school building projects, makes plans for future snow days

CHARLESTON — Plans continue for building renovations and other projects in the Charleston school district, with contracts for the latest round of work likely to be in place by later this spring.

The district is also looking more long term as it explores financing options and more projects this spring.

During its meeting Wednesday, the Charleston school board authorized seeking bids for $1.19 million of work that will be the next round of projects funded by the Coles County school facilities sales tax.

The next phase will include replacing the track and renovating the band and chorus room at Charleston High School. Tuckpointing at Jefferson Elementary School and razing part of a storage building near Jefferson are also included.

With the same vote, the board authorized preparing bid specifications for a later, larger group of projects, which could total more than $3 million.

That work would cover renovations to Swickard Auditorium at CHS, replacing the high school's tennis courts and finishing a roof replacement at Charleston Middle School.