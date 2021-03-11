Charleston continues school building projects, makes plans for future snow days

CHARLESTON — Plans continue for building renovations and other projects in the Charleston school district, with contracts for the latest round of work likely to be in place by later this spring.
The district is also looking more long term as it explores financing options and more projects this spring.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Charleston school board authorized seeking bids for $1.19 million of work that will be the next round of projects funded by the Coles County school facilities sales tax.
The next phase will include replacing the track and renovating the band and chorus room at Charleston High School. Tuckpointing at Jefferson Elementary School and razing part of a storage building near Jefferson are also included.
With the same vote, the board authorized preparing bid specifications for a later, larger group of projects, which could total more than $3 million.
That work would cover renovations to Swickard Auditorium at CHS, replacing the high school's tennis courts and finishing a roof replacement at Charleston Middle School.
According to Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett, the district has enough money on hand from the sales tax to pay for the next round of construction. He said the later work could be part of what the district funds with a bond issue being considered.
The district is exploring issuing about $7.25 million in bonds, which would be repaid over seven years, in order to take on some larger, more expensive projects. The average monthly income from the sales tax would more than cover the bond and interest payments, according to Burgett.
Coles County voters approved the sales tax in 2016 and county schools started receiving revenue from it about two years later. The tax collects 1% on many purchases, and the money is distributed to county schools based on enrollment.
Also during Wednesday's meeting, the board approved a state-required plan needed for the district to have remote learning days instead of canceling school because of snow or other reasons.
Having remote learning days instead of snow days was allowed without a formal plan this year because of the restrictions with the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan is needed for the procedure to be used during the 2021-22 school year, however.
Areas the plan addresses include a minimum number of hours of instruction on the remote learning days and ensuring adequate notice of when the remote learning days will take place.
It also requires that district officials make sure students have internet access for remote lessons or are provided with written materials.
The board and district administrators also discussed the attendance approach for the rest of the school year as the pandemic continues. The schedule currently is made up mostly of in-person attendance but also includes some remote learning.
The board didn't vote on the matter but did instruct administrators to survey parents and staff on how they feel about a possible return to all in-person attendance.