CHARLESTON — Former Charleston High School football coach Bill Monken will be honored during the first varsity football game of the season on Friday, Aug. 25.

Monken, who also served as a driver's education teacher and then as Charleston school district energy manager, is scheduled to be honored 20 minutes before the start of this home game versus Herscher.

In 1973, Monken began his time with the Charleston football team as an assistant coach. He was defensive coordinator for Trojan teams that reached semifinals in 1977, 1978 and 1979.

Monken was the head coach of the team that won the Apollo Conference championship and reached the second round of the 1996 playoffs. He retired as coach in 1999 and was later inducted into the Illinois High School Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.

"Please come out to Trojan Hill to honor and thank Mr. Monken for this dedication to CUSD#1," the announcement said.

Due to the weather conditions and expected heat that night, the start time for the game has been changed to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, Charleston plans to hold Junior Football League recognition night during halftime.

To recognize first responders, the athletics department also will offer them free admission to this game and a free popcorn at the concession stand with identification.

Charleston, which is coming off a 4-5 season, lost to Hercher 41-30 to open last season as part of an 0-5 start before winning its final four games.

Mattoon game delayed an hour

The Mattoon football team will open the season at Troy Triad with a start time delayed an hour because of forecasted high temperatures. The game will begin at 8 p.m.

Mattoon is coming off a 1-8 season, including a 41-22 season-opening loss to Triad.

