Charleston High School ag building renovations on schedule

CHARLESTON — The renovation of the agriculture building at Charleston High School is advancing on schedule with the goal of having the facility open in time for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Principal Aaron Lock said the renovations will make this building on the north side of the high school campus more open and accessible for offering a variety of vocational related programs. He noted that the school hired a full-time industrial arts teacher last year and already had a full-time agriculture teacher on staff.

"We have responded to business in the community who want to fill those skilled labor positions," Lock said.

The renovated agriculture building will have a CHS Industries storefront on its west side where students will be able to sell the products they have made and have customers pick up these items, Lock said. He noted that the students created Adirondack chairs and benches last year for sale.

In addition, Lock said a greenhouse will be constructed on the grassy area to the west of the agriculture building for use by FFA members and other students. The greenhouse will be connected to that adjacent building.

Lock said the high school started moving items out of the agriculture building last fall and began the heavy construction work there early this spring, with the renovated building on schedule to reopen to students in mid-August. He said the agriculture and industrial arts students are using other spaces on campus in the meantime, including a small storage building that they made.

