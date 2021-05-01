 Skip to main content
Charleston High School Gala court members announced
CHARLESTON — Court members and attendants have been named for the Charleston High School "gala" that's taking the place of prom this year and is scheduled to take place at the school Saturday evening.

The event is a way the school is allowing for an event similar to prom but with social distancing and other coronavirus pandemic precautions in place.

Senior court members are: Ara Stephens, Megan Garrett, Sydney Bennett, Lexie Stewart, Kaylee Wilson, Drew Matherly, Sam Schuette, Austin Gotschall, Ty Coartney, and Cory Spour.

Underclassman attendants are: Blaire Taylor-Lutz, junior; Maddie Step, sophomore; Olivia Schuette, freshman; Hunter White, junior; Judah Bryant, sophomore; and Brett Spour, freshman.

