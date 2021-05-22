Charleston High School graduate Aly Abou-Zaid: Overcoming odds in a challenging year

Editor's note: The following is Aly Abou-Zaid's Charleston High School graduation speech.

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Aly Abou-Zaid, class president, and it is my pleasure to welcome staff, faculty, friends, family, guests, and anyone else lucky enough to find themselves here tonight to celebrate the graduation class of 2021. On behalf of the class, I would like to thank you all for being here tonight.

Graduates, we made it. I’m sure your parents are very proud of you. Mine were especially proud of me when I told them I was giving a speech at graduation.

“You’re valedictorian?” they asked.

I said, “No, I’m giving the opening speech as class president.”

Then they laughed at me.

On a serious note, though, your families and loved ones should be very proud of you, and frankly, we should be very proud of ourselves. It’s been a unique year to say the least, and despite the odds, we managed to graduate and I think we deserve a round of applause for that.