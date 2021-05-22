Charleston High School graduate Megan Garrett: 2020 brought valuable lessons

This year we thankfully still got to view school musicals and sporting events. We also only had to go to school from 8:40 to 1:20. Even though we had a few perks like block schedule, no finals, and an easier workload, I know we all wish that this year could have felt more normal.

Football games weren’t the same without the band and the color guard. Basketball games weren’t the same without the dancers and the cheerleaders. Even with these differences, our school excelled at sports this year. The volleyball team won 19 out of the 24 games they played. The football team went 4-2. This was the first year since 2012 that we beat Mattoon at the Clash. The girls’ basketball team had an undefeated season.

We learned to incorporate social distancing, sanitizing, wearing masks, and dealing with the struggles of quarantining. We had to say goodbye to talking to our friends during tutorial. We didn’t get to congregate in the hallways. We even had to sit far away from people in class. Some of us may have blindly chosen what college we would attend. Everything was different, but we made the best of it.

This year has taught us all many valuable lessons. All of us chose to take what we were given and see the positives.