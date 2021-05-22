Charleston High School graduate Megan Garrett: 2020 brought valuable lessons

Editor's note: The following is Megan Garrett's Charleston High School graduation speech.
When my parents told me that speech class was required of them while there were in high school, I was always thankful that that had changed. Until now. If there was one thing I did not learn in high school, it was how to give a good speech, so please bear with me.
As the Class of 2021, we had many curveballs thrown our way due to the pandemic. Who would’ve thought that as we were all celebrating our extra week of spring break junior year, we wouldn’t come back to school for another eight months? Freshman year we had lockers that were about three-inches wide. Now we all have free backpack passes, and we didn’t have to beg our doctors to write us one. Now that is what I call growth.
In all seriousness, our class has learned to never take anything for granted. Starting the school year off remotely was not how we envisioned our first day of senior year. However, starting remotely just made coming back to school all that much better. I am thankful that we returned to in-person learning because for me, the best part of school is interacting with all of you. School wasn’t the same through computer screens.
The adults may think that this pandemic is perfect for us because our lives have been consumed by technology. They tend to forget that we communicate in person and not only through our phones. We are used to communicating through our phones by choice, but after remote learning, it became a forced decision. A lesson I think we all learned this year was the importance of social interaction and quality conversation.
This year we thankfully still got to view school musicals and sporting events. We also only had to go to school from 8:40 to 1:20. Even though we had a few perks like block schedule, no finals, and an easier workload, I know we all wish that this year could have felt more normal.
Football games weren’t the same without the band and the color guard. Basketball games weren’t the same without the dancers and the cheerleaders. Even with these differences, our school excelled at sports this year. The volleyball team won 19 out of the 24 games they played. The football team went 4-2. This was the first year since 2012 that we beat Mattoon at the Clash. The girls’ basketball team had an undefeated season.
We learned to incorporate social distancing, sanitizing, wearing masks, and dealing with the struggles of quarantining. We had to say goodbye to talking to our friends during tutorial. We didn’t get to congregate in the hallways. We even had to sit far away from people in class. Some of us may have blindly chosen what college we would attend. Everything was different, but we made the best of it.
This year has taught us all many valuable lessons. All of us chose to take what we were given and see the positives.
Throughout our lives, not everything will go as planned just like our senior year didn’t. This year can help prepare us for the challenges we will face throughout our lives. Because we have learned to overcome these challenges, we are ready to take on the future with determination, flexibility, and hope. Congratulations, and I wish the best of luck to you all!