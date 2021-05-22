Charleston High School graduate Sam Bickford: 'Life comes at you fast'

Editor's note: The following is Sam Bickford's Charleston High School graduation speech.
Simply put, we did not get the ideal senior year. We left school for spring break in 2020, ready to enjoy a week away from school. Many of us were quite excited when that one week of spring break was extended to three. Few of us were still excited when we were forced into Zoom High School. Little did we know, that would become the new normal for more than a year. Now, I can sit in my basement and stare mindlessly at my computer screen with the best of them…but it gets old really quickly.
This year was difficult and foreign to us all, but it taught us some important lessons. One of the most prominent of those being to always persevere in the face of adversity. Like the great Coach McInerny said to me every day in the hallway, “Just keep on walking.” We should all apply Coach Mac’s advice and continue to walk through life with great passion, vigor, and resilience.
While it was unfortunate to be a senior in the middle of a pandemic, we definitely had some bright spots. We got to go back to school in person, our girls basketball team remained dominant, we beat the tar out of Mattoon in the Clash, and some of us even got six good long years of stories from THE Coach Harpster. It should be a universal prerogative to grind until you become the centerpiece in a Coach Harpster original.
The road won’t always be easy. We’ve all driven on 130 and have seen just how bad roads truly can be. It’s the same way when it comes to your personal road to excellence. There will always be someone bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, or more talented than you. You cannot control that. All you can control is your attitude and your effort. Stay consistent and control what you can control. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Coach Hanner’s squat max.
As we begin to progress though our lives, we must all keep in mind the harsh reality that there will always be someone out there looking to take your spot, whatever that may be. Someone out there is always working to achieve your goals before you do.
Take, for example, all the people here who are currently working in healthcare or aspire to work in healthcare. Just imagine how many more people out there in the world are gunning for your spot? What are you going to do to separate yourself from the rest? How will you rise to the top?
So I say again, the only things you can control in this world are your attitude and your effort. In order to separate yourself and prove your worth to the world, you must get better every day. You cannot skip leg day. Life comes at you fast. You miss out on one leg day, and that’s one day farther from Coach Hanner’s squat max. These past four years of high school have flown by, and the next couple will go by about as fast as the new stoplights on Lincoln change.
Now, as my allotted five minutes of greatness come to a close, I would like to leave you all with some motivation that was once given to me by Coach Mayhall during my sophomore basketball season. He might not remember it, but everyone who was inside of or close to the gym sure does.
One day, during practice, we were running through our normal drills and sets like usual. And per usual, I messed something up. Coach Mayhall stopped practice, came up right in front of me and looked me in the eyes. Everyone was staring and it got really quiet. And then Coach said to me, “Bickford…this is why you don’t play. Step in front and take the charge.” Frankly, I think we should all take Coach Mayhall’s advice. Step in front and take a charge on life.