Charleston High School graduate Sam Bickford: 'Life comes at you fast'

The road won’t always be easy. We’ve all driven on 130 and have seen just how bad roads truly can be. It’s the same way when it comes to your personal road to excellence. There will always be someone bigger, faster, stronger, smarter, or more talented than you. You cannot control that. All you can control is your attitude and your effort. Stay consistent and control what you can control. Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither was Coach Hanner’s squat max.

As we begin to progress though our lives, we must all keep in mind the harsh reality that there will always be someone out there looking to take your spot, whatever that may be. Someone out there is always working to achieve your goals before you do.

Take, for example, all the people here who are currently working in healthcare or aspire to work in healthcare. Just imagine how many more people out there in the world are gunning for your spot? What are you going to do to separate yourself from the rest? How will you rise to the top?