Charleston High School graduate Sydney Bennett: 'We made it'

Editor's note: The following is Sydney Bennett's Charleston High School graduation speech.

I would like to begin by thanking everyone here this evening. Students, faculty, families; we would not be here without your support. What I reflect on standing in front of you today are the memories made here at CHS. While each of us had different experiences, they have all sparked growth within us.

Through every teacher we have had, to every peer we have interacted with, this school has helped shape us in becoming the people we are today. This evening marks the end of the first chapter of our lives, another last to check off our lists, but it also marks the beginning of something much greater.

Every one of us is vastly unique, and that means we will take on many different paths and challenges moving forward. While it is hard to accept all that we are leaving behind, we have so much more waiting for us ahead. I hope life hands each and every one of you endless opportunities, happiness, and that you make the most of every moment you are given. Congratulations class of 2021 and best of luck on your future endeavors. We made it.

