Charleston High School to host updated facilities open house

CHARLESTON — An open house featuring recently updated facilities is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Charleston High School.
Community members are invited to tour the remodeled agriculture building and its greenhouse addition, a facility together now called the Trojan A & M Center. The open house also will highlight the renovated Swickard Auditorium and the new tennis courts, plus parking lot, sidewalk and road improvements.
Lineman tool belt (copy)
Mattoon High School junior Dommanik Faulkner tries out protective clothing and feels the weight of a lineman toolbelt with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit on Tuesday toColes-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon.
Justrite Manufacturing Co. human resources manager Stephanie Hanks and receiving supervisor Lee White talk toMattoon High School students about the safety cans and cabinets that are produced at this factory in Mattoon. The students' Industry Day visit included the factory's lobby, where examples of these products are on display.
Mattoon High School junior Thomas Chipol tries out heavy gloves and other protective clothing with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit toColes-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon on Tuesday.
Continuous improvement engineer Scott Copple, at right, and quality technician Joe Hawn prepare to lead a group of Mattoon High School students on an Industry Day tour of the Justrite Manufacturing Co. factory floor in Mattoon on Tuesday.
Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland high school students visited local factories and other businesses on Tuesday, Oct. 26 as part of the annual Industry Day event organized by Coles Together.
Coles County's representation in Washington will grow to include veteran Congressman Mike Bost and its representation in Springfield will once again include state Sen. Chapin Rose, a Charleston native, following Tuesday's election.