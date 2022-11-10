 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston High School to host updated facilities open house

CHARLESTON — An open house featuring recently updated facilities is scheduled for 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Charleston High School.

Community members are invited to tour the remodeled agriculture building and its greenhouse addition, a facility together now called the Trojan A & M Center. The open house also will highlight the renovated Swickard Auditorium and the new tennis courts, plus parking lot, sidewalk and road improvements.

