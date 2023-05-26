Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — The esports team at Charleston High School is new but already has received national attention.

As the spring semester ended this week, the team comprised of sophomores Blain Homann, Daniel Ogle, Noah Step and Lilly Zerbst advanced to the final four of the 2023 Play vs. Cup nationwide high school esports tournament.

The CHS Trojans fell in online competition early Thursday evening with the Southwest Squids from the Southwest Career and Technical Academy in Las Vegas, but the Charleston youths remained proud of advancing so far with a team that just formed last fall.

"We just have pretty good chemistry as a team. We all like each other, and that goes a long way," Homann said after the match.

Charleston's esports team, coached by math teachers Justin Gunther and Brian Shamhart, practices and competes via dedicated online game stations in a computer lab in the high school's lower level. They competed in the Play vs. Cup tournament while playing Splatoon, a third-person, paint ball-style shooter video game.

Ogle said he had prior experience playing Splatoon for fun. Still, he said going from playing on his own with minimal stakes to competing on a team for national recognition and scholarship money was initially a weird experience. Ogle said he ultimately found that he appreciates being among players who watch out for each other and tackle challenges within the game together.

"With this, I get to be on a team, and everyone pulls their weight," Ogle said. "It makes it better and makes it more fun."

Coach Gunther said the four students developed leadership and communication skills while playing together as an esports team in the virtual environment of the game.

"You have to communicate well because if you don't communicate well, you are going to lose," Gunther said. "It's a huge difference."

Gunther said the CHS Trojans got second place earlier this spring in a regional stage of the Play vs. Cup tournament and had thought this was the end of their time in the competition. However, he said other teams later dropped out of contention, which gave Charleston the opportunity to play at the national level.

"That was an amazing feeling when I first got that text," Step said of learning that they would get to advance. "I screamed in my car because I was so excited."

Zerbst, who also is on the softball team, said she plays video games for fun, but joining the esports team still took her out of her "comfort zone." Zerbst said she ended up enjoying being part of such an amazing team and having so much support.

When all four outgoing sophomores were asked if they planned to keep competing on the esports team during their junior year, they all grinned and yelled out, "Yes!"

"We are super proud of them," Gunther said.

