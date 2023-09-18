CHARLESTON — Community members are invited to watch the 2023 Charleston High School homecoming parade when it heads out from campus early Thursday evening.

Student council sponsor Candace Keeton said the parade will feature the high school marching band, as well as the homecoming court, Trojan sports teams, other student groups from throughout the Charleston school district.

The parade is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Smith Drive, next to the high school’s Trojan Hill football and track complex.

Parade entries will travel west on Harrison Avenue and north on Seventh Street to the courthouse square. They will then go west on Monroe Avenue and south on Sixth Street on the way back to Harrison and the high school campus.

Parade entries are encouraged to incorporate the 2023 homecoming’s theme of “Golden Hour” into their decorations. Other homecoming activities this week will include the Trojans varsity football team’s home game vs. Effingham at 7 p.m. Friday.

